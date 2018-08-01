Police find horrific scene while responding to animal welfare check

Police found a horrific scene when they were called to a North Braddock house for an animal welfare check.
Courtney Brennan talks to police about how responding to scene like this affects them, and what will be done with the animals, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
Two dogs were starving to death in the house, police said, and in the backyard a dog’s mangled carcass was found tied up with rope.
Neighbors say no one has been at the house in more than a week.
TRENDING NOW:
- Diocese of Harrisburg IDs 71 alleged sex abusers, cites failure of bishops
- Stretch of Myrtle Beach under temporary swim advisory
- Man charged with human trafficking for trying to recruit teen into porn industry
- VIDEO: Dry leaf medical marijuana available at Pa. dispensaries starting Wednesday
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}