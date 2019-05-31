  • Police find hundreds of stamp bags of heroin, gun during drug bust

    Updated:

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Police found hundreds of stamp bags of heroin and a gun during a drug bust in New Kensington.

    New Kensington detectives, the SWAT team and agents with the Attorney General's Office searched a house on North Street Thursday. 

    Police found Charles Jones hiding in the bathroom.

    Channel 11 learned Jones' had just been released from jail not long before his latest arrest. The crime that put him behind bars for more than two decades on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories