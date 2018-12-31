Police in Ligonier Borough, township starting 2019 as new department

LIGONIER BOROUGH, Pa. - After more than 100 years, the Ligonier Borough Police Department is dissolving, as is the Ligonier Township Police Department.
When 2019 is rung in at midnight, the two police departments will combine to form the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Ligonier Borough Police department assured residents of the community that they will not notice any interruption of service.
“The transformation will not be immediately apparent, but we will still be here, providing service to Ligonier Borough, Ligonier Township and Laurel Mt. Borough; now as one department,” the post said.
