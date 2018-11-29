Chanukah festival, menorah parade growing in wake of Tree of Life shooting

PITTSBURGH - Five weeks after the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, Pittsburgh's Jewish community will unite for a holiday of healing.
Chanukah starts this Sunday and Tuesday's annual festival and memorial parade at the Waterfront in Homestead will be bigger than ever.
Local faith leaders told Channel 11 they want to shine the light of the holiday bright on Squirrel Hill, and the city of Pittsburgh.
