Tree of Life Synagogue holds Hannukah ceremony at mass shooting site

    PITTSBURGH (AP) - A public Menorah lighting was held outside a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed during a mass shooting in October.

    The ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue was held Sunday evening.

    Coming five weeks after the Oct. 27 massacre, synagogue officials said it would provide the community with an opportunity to honor the dead and mark Hanukkah's theme of survival.

    Authorities say suspected shooter Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the shooting, which was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S.

    Bowers remains jailed without bail and has pleaded not guilty to numerous murder and hate crime charges.

