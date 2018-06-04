Police: Man stole flags to cover his windows

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - The man accused of stealing flags honoring troops from a local ice cream shop and park has reportedly apologized for taking them.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Raymond Jaquay told police he took the flags last week because his curtain rod broke and he needed something to cover his windows.
The flags were taken from Cindy's Soft-Serve, Custard and More in Tarentum and from the Brackenridge Memorial Park.
“I told him that was a pretty lame excuse,” Brackenridge Police Chief Jamie Bock told our news partners at TribLIVE.com. “If he would have just gone into the American Legion and asked for help I'm sure those guys would have been happy to find a way to help him.”
