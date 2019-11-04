  • Police: Men in clown masks drove around on Halloween stealing candy from children

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - What was supposed to be a fun night turned to alarm when residents flooded Clairton police with calls about people dressed like clowns driving around in a silver car and stealing people's candy. 

    The man arrested, Wesley Dixon, said it was all a misunderstanding.

    He said everyone in Clairton knows him, and he used to coach the Bears youth football team.

    Dixon said he was Tased because of the calls. 

