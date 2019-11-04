CLAIRTON, Pa. - What was supposed to be a fun night turned to alarm when residents flooded Clairton police with calls about people dressed like clowns driving around in a silver car and stealing people's candy.
The man arrested, Wesley Dixon, said it was all a misunderstanding.
He said everyone in Clairton knows him, and he used to coach the Bears youth football team.
Dixon said he was Tased because of the calls.
Dixon talked to Channel 11's Erin Clarke and shared his side of the story, on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'The Office' themed pop-up bar heading to Pittsburgh
- First accumulating snow of season possible this week
- 2 former inmates hired by Lt. Gov. Fetterman after life-sentences commuted
- RAW: Police investigating replica dollar bills circulating in the Pittsburgh area
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}