JEANNETTE, Pa. - A search is underway for a couple following a shooting that stemmed from a child custody argument in Westmoreland County.
Police said the incident happened when DeJanette Crosby, 23, went to see her child at her ex-boyfriend's home on North Third Street in Jeannette.
Police said they began arguing over custody and then 22-year-old Elijah Miles, Crosby's boyfriend, entered the home and shot the child's grandmother, who was also in the room. Miles and Crosby then fled the scene.
According to our news partners at the Trib, the woman that was shot was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Miles is a black male and is around 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. Crosby is a black female around 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds.
They were last seen leaving the area in a 2006 PT Cruiser with license plate KXK6169.
Police said they are both considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jeannette Police Department by calling Westmoreland County 911.
