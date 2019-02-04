Police searching for man accused of stabbing another man in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a man who they said stabbed another man in Bloomfield on Friday night.
According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Andre Fletcher, got into an argument with the victim, and it turned physical, then violent.
The victim, Nicholas Radick, told police that Fletcher used to live with him at a home on Edmond Street, according to police.
Police said Radick came home Friday night to find Fletcher and Fletcher's girlfriend "collecting boxes of items."
The criminal complaint said that Radick and Fletcher got into a "verbal altercation over property" and Fletcher started "throwing closed fist punches."
At that point, Radick said Fletcher "grabbed two kitchen steak knives from the kitchen counter and stabbed him in the left side of the torso," according to the criminal complaint.
Radick was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A warrant was issued for Fletcher, who faces felony charges.
