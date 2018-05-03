Police: Taxi driver pulled gun on passenger, held him against his will

PITTSBURGH - A Z-Trip driver is facing several charges after police say he pulled a gun on a passenger and held him against his will.
The driver, Michael A. Brown, told police he thought the passenger was planning to rob him.
Tonight on 11 at 11, she's talking to the company about where the driver stands with his job.
Michele Newell is working on tracking down Brown, who just bailed out of jail.
TRENDING NOW:
- Truck driver charged with DUI after causing extensive damage to 2 local businesses
- https://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/3-year-old-twins-found-wandering-outside-alone/742684069
- Boy, 1, hospitalized after alleged beating at day care; mom says worker blamed 2-year-old girl
- VIDEO: Local man sickened by E. coli suing lettuce distributor
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}