  • Police: Taxi driver pulled gun on passenger, held him against his will

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Z-Trip driver is facing several charges after police say he pulled a gun on a passenger and held him against his will.

    The driver, Michael A. Brown, told police he thought the passenger was planning to rob him.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, she's talking to the company about where the driver stands with his job. 

    Michele Newell is working on tracking down Brown, who just bailed out of jail.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Taxi driver pulled gun on passenger, held him against his will

  • Headline Goes Here

    Road in Allegheny County set to close for more than a year

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drivers frustrated over road closure in Robinson Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot while walking home from bar

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of building meth lab in McCandless apartment