PITTSBURGH - Several people are facing charges after more than $22,000 was stolen from a program at a local school system using fraudulent checks.
According to a police criminal complaint, 28 checks were written and cashed by 11 different people. Each check was counterfeit, appearing to be drawn on Propel Schools accounts through Dollar Bank.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
None of the checks were legitimate Propel Schools checks and were never made out by school personnel, police said.
The total amount of money cashed using the school system’s actual bank account was more than $22,000.
So far, five people have been charged in connection with the fake checks: Sasha Rucker, Nia Haley, Marquis Fussell, Alaysha Johnson and Terry Perry.
TRENDING NOW:
- More than $22,000 stolen from local school system through fraudulent checks, police say
- 2 students injured in Robinson Township apartment building fire
- Person leads police on chase through Robinson Township after firing shots from vehicle
- VIDEO: Man accused of vandalizing 3 local churches
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Six other people were listed in the criminal complaint as having received and cashed some checks, but no charges have been filed against them yet.
Propel school officials told Channel 11 Friday morning the organization the money was taken from is called Propel Schools Foundation. The incident did not have anything to do with Propel Schools or any of the schools independently.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}