  • Protest breaks out in middle of night in Marshall Township

    Updated:

    MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A protest broke out early Wednesday morning in a Marshall Township neighborhood.

    The protesters, many of whom wore bandanas over their faces, displayed a sign that said, “People over pipelines.”

    Related Headlines

    It is unclear what specifically was being protested.

    Police were called about 2 a.m. to break up the protest, which took place in the area of Copper Creek Lane.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories