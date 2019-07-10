MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A protest broke out early Wednesday morning in a Marshall Township neighborhood.
The protesters, many of whom wore bandanas over their faces, displayed a sign that said, “People over pipelines.”
Related Headlines
It is unclear what specifically was being protested.
Police were called about 2 a.m. to break up the protest, which took place in the area of Copper Creek Lane.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family says baby's life could have been saved if hospital maternity ward was open
- Man suspected in stabbing death of girlfriend’s 8-year-old son arrested
- Pit bull dies after being left in yard during extreme temperatures, police say
- VIDEO: Man Survives After Being Swept Over Niagara Falls
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}