Medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania, but controversy is brewing after Children Youth Services tried to take a newborn because her mother used medical marijuana while she was pregnant.
A rally was held in Luzerne County to support Shanelle Dates, who says she suffers from chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Her doctor suggested medical marijuana was the best option to keep her and her baby healthy.
When she was released from the hospital, CYS workers were waiting at her home.
"It's just frustrating, you know? It's medicine. It's not for... drugs. It's not to get high," Dates said.
CYS is required to investigate any report of abuse and under law, they can't say what was reported or who reported it.
