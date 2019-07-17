  • Rare Barbary lion born at local zoo

    Updated:

    GROVE CITY, Pa. - The newest member of Grove City's Keystone Safari zoo is a lion cub.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Simba was born in May.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news in your area. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    He's a Barbary lion, which is extinct in the wild.

    Simba was named after a character in Disney's The Lion King remake, which hits theaters on Thursday.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories