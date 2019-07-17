GROVE CITY, Pa. - The newest member of Grove City's Keystone Safari zoo is a lion cub.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Simba was born in May.
He's a Barbary lion, which is extinct in the wild.
Simba was named after a character in Disney's The Lion King remake, which hits theaters on Thursday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
