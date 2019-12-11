  • Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at senior apartment building

    SCOTTDALE, Pa. - Crews battled a fire at the Scottdale Manor senior apartment building Tuesday night.

    Dispatchers said the call for the fire came in around 7:50 p.m. at the building on Pearl Street.

    According to our partners at the Trib, the fire was quickly put out, but smoke had to be ventilated from the building. Some residents were evacuated from their apartments.

    No people have been transported to the hospital, but several tenants are being checked out by medics.

    The Red Cross confirmed they are on their way to the scene to assist people who have been impacted by the fire. 

