SCOTTDALE, Pa. - Crews battled a fire at the Scottdale Manor senior apartment building Tuesday night.
Dispatchers said the call for the fire came in around 7:50 p.m. at the building on Pearl Street.
According to our partners at the Trib, the fire was quickly put out, but smoke had to be ventilated from the building. Some residents were evacuated from their apartments.
No people have been transported to the hospital, but several tenants are being checked out by medics.
The Red Cross confirmed they are on their way to the scene to assist people who have been impacted by the fire.
Our teams are currently en route to Scottdale Manor Apartments on Pearl Street in Scottdale (Westmoreland County) to assist those impacted by tonight's apartment building fire.— Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) December 11, 2019
Channel 11's Michele Newell is heading to the scene. We'll have a LIVE report on 11 at 11.
