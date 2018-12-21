GREENSBURG, Pa. - A retired priest from the Diocese of Greensburg who pleaded guilty to abusing a then 10-year-old boy was sentenced Friday to state prison.
The Rev. John Sweeney will spend 11 1/2 months to five years in prison, a judge ordered. His sentence begins Friday.
BREAKING: Sweeney sentenced to 11 and a half months to 5 yrs in state prison. 5 yrs is the max @WPXI— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) December 21, 2018
Sweeney was pastor at St. Margaret Mary in Lower Burrell at the time of the abuse, to which he pleaded guilty in August. He had been charged in 2017.
The boy was in the fourth grade at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School during the 1991-92 school year. Investigators said he was sent to Sweeney for discipline because he had been disruptive on a school bus.
The judge who sentenced Sweeney told him he abused his authority and “perpetrated a horrific act.”
The victim now serves in the U.S. Coast Guard and was not able to be in court Friday because he is deployed. His brother read a letter on his behalf.
The victim was not able to be in court because he is deployed, serving our nation.— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) December 21, 2018
His brother read this letter on his behalf in court: pic.twitter.com/YiKDNdES6g
Sweeney continued to serve as a priest for about 16 years after the abuse.
Sweeney was indicted last year by a statewide investigating grand jury probing the sexual abuse of children by priests and clergy in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania, including the Diocese of Greensburg.
