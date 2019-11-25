  • Road collapse has traffic down to 1 lane with temporary stop lights

    BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - Drivers say they're fed up with a crumbling road that finally collapsed over the weekend. 

    Route 151 in Beaver County is now down to one lane in areas with temporary traffic signals and cones.

    There were some delays in getting students to a nearby school this morning as well. 

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke takes drivers' and frustrated neighbors' concerns right to PennDOT to get answers. What the agency is saying about the problem tonight at 5:30.

