PITTSBURGH - For the second time, officials with the City of Pittsburgh are appealing a ruling that would allow a police officer back on the force after he was found not guilty of road rage.
We told you last month how a judge upheld the ruling reinstating Officer Robert Kramer. Kramer was accused of road rage and pointing a gun at a civilian. A jury acquitted him two years ago.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Rick Earle will have more on this latest attempt to keep Kramer off the force for good.
