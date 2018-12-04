  • Safe at last? Singing 'Baby Shark' toys sell out on Amazon

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Parents desperately trying to get "Baby Shark" out of their heads can breathe a secret sigh of relief.

    Just days after word got out that Amazon was selling singing "Baby Shark" toys, the hot holiday item appears to have sold out.

    According to WTOL, toymaker WowWee originally offered the shark plushies and cubes, which play the viral Pinkfong song, for $17 and $8 each, respectively. But as of early Dec. 4, the toys were available only from third-party sellers and priced as high as $70.

    TRENDING NOW:

    >> Read more trending news 

    But some grown-ups may see that news as a blessing in disguise. Although toddlers love watching the "Baby Shark" video – sometimes over and over and over – many news outlets joked that the toys were "a parent's worst nightmare."

    Meanwhile, social media users made cracks about using the toys to get revenge on other parents.

    But even some adults who find the song annoying wanted to buy the toy, anyway, just to bring a smile to a kid's face.

    And others didn't understand all the negativity surrounding the song.

    Read more here.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories