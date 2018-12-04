0 Safe at last? Singing 'Baby Shark' toys sell out on Amazon

Parents desperately trying to get "Baby Shark" out of their heads can breathe a secret sigh of relief.

Just days after word got out that Amazon was selling singing "Baby Shark" toys, the hot holiday item appears to have sold out.

According to WTOL, toymaker WowWee originally offered the shark plushies and cubes, which play the viral Pinkfong song, for $17 and $8 each, respectively. But as of early Dec. 4, the toys were available only from third-party sellers and priced as high as $70.

But some grown-ups may see that news as a blessing in disguise. Although toddlers love watching the "Baby Shark" video – sometimes over and over and over – many news outlets joked that the toys were "a parent's worst nightmare."

A parent’s worst nightmare: Singing Baby Shark toys for sale on Amazon - https://t.co/7m3BTekl6b pic.twitter.com/g0EYr1P1dT — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) December 3, 2018

Introducing singing Baby Shark plush toys - just in time to torture you for Christmas! 😱🦈 https://t.co/T7kKZ94GDf — Essential Baby (@essentialbaby) December 3, 2018

You might want to add earplugs to your wish list because 'Baby Shark' toys are on sale.https://t.co/SqChZXwy4o pic.twitter.com/Y8TrElWKV5 — Circa (@Circa) December 3, 2018

Meanwhile, social media users made cracks about using the toys to get revenge on other parents.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Singing “baby shark” toys. 😳🤦🏻‍♀️



Now, who do I need to seek revenge on by giving this to their child... 🤔😂 https://t.co/wj2fnBZzcp — Megan Ellis (@youniquemegan) December 1, 2018

These are the Baby Shark toys that you buy for parents you loathe - KPRC Click2Houston https://t.co/1eA5hoY9iJ via @GoogleNews — leighton moore (@595moore) December 4, 2018

There are #BabyShark toys now to buy?! The only good thing about this is that I can terrorize the Wife even more now! 😂 #Dadlife #family — AaronFurqueron (@AaronFurq) December 4, 2018

But even some adults who find the song annoying wanted to buy the toy, anyway, just to bring a smile to a kid's face.

i have to get my baby that singing baby shark toy no matter how much it’s gonna annoy me 😩 i know she’ll LOVE IT. — breezy (@breezylrb) December 3, 2018

And others didn't understand all the negativity surrounding the song.

I honestly don't see how it's a parent's worst nightmare. I think the whole baby shark ordeal is cute. it gets kids singing a cute little song with a cute little toy with their parents. How is bringing families together bad? — MonsterMartha (@monster_martha) December 3, 2018

