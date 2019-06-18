BALDWIN, Pa. - Paul and Kathleen Durham said their yard is still a "mud pit" and Baldwin borough is still not taking responsibility after a salt truck overturned during a snow storm in February.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
The Durhams said a borough representative came to their door after the crash and said crews would have to dig up 2 feet of contaminated dirt or their grass would never grow again.
Nothing has been dug up, according to the family, and their lawn has not grown back.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is talking with borough officials about the delays in fixing the property, and will have those details on Channel 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while vacationing with friends
- Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday
- Charges expected today after inmate tips off therapist to woman's death
- VIDEO: Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing 3-Year-Old Son, Boy’s Mother After Ordered to Pay Child Support
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}