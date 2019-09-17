MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Sam Davis won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a guard in the 1970s. He was found dead at a local personal care home hours after he was reported missing. State officials said they're now investigating the facility.
>>>>RELATED: Cause of death, funeral arrangements announced for Pittsburgh Steelers legend Sam Davis
Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said they're looking into the New Life Care Personal Home in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.
On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, Michele Newell has more details on the scope of this investigation, and what answers the family of Sam Davis is hoping to find.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out for season after elbow injury
- It's just a drill: You might see low-flying helicopters, hear explosions this week in Pittsburgh
- School custodian comforts student with autism in heartwarming viral photo
- VIDEO: girl, 10, contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming in river, family says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}