MCDONALD, Pa. - A school bus crash with a vehicle has shut down a road in Washington County.
According to dispatchers, a bus from the Fort Cherry School District collided with a vehicle on Fort Cherry Road.
Related Headlines
Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. as we work to find out when the road will re-open.
There were no students on-board.
Both drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
The road is closed while crews work to remove the bus that went off the roadway and into a yard.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Allegheny Intermediate High placed evacuated due to bomb threat
- Pittsburgh CLO Announces 2018 Gene Kelly Nominees for High School Musical Theater Excellence
- YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh files for bankruptcy, Downtown Y to close
- VIDEO: Allegheny County Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}