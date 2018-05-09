  • School bus crash with car shuts down road

    MCDONALD, Pa. - A school bus crash with a vehicle has shut down a road in Washington County.

    According to dispatchers, a bus from the Fort Cherry School District collided with a vehicle on Fort Cherry Road. 

    There were no students on-board.

    Both drivers had to be taken to the hospital.

    The road is closed while crews work to remove the bus that went off the roadway and into a yard.

