School district on modified lockdown for 2nd time since Snapchat threat

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - Schools in the South Butler County School District will be on a modified lockdown Friday, the second lockdown for the district this week.
Friday’s lockdown comes as rumors circulate about threats -- though none known to be credible -- since a student’s arrest for a threatening Snapchat video, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The district was first on a modified lockdown Monday after 18-year-old Jason Bowen was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, prohibited offensive weapons, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and causing catastrophe.
According to a criminal complaint, a Snapchat video showed Bowen firing multiple rounds from an AK-style rifle. The video included the caption, “Training for prom walk,” police said.
STORY: Police: Student shoots AK-style rifle in Snapchat video captioned ‘Training for prom walk’
During Friday’s modified lockdown, school police will continue their heightened visibility, and local police forces have been asked to continue patrolling the school campus, the superintendent’s letter said.
No visitors will be allowed into any school buildings, and students will remain indoors for the entire school day, according to the letter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Softball coach charged with sending nude photos to underage student
- CDC: Americans not having enough babies to replace ourselves
- Sheriff: Missing teen Jayme Closs found alive, suspect in custody
- VIDEO: Police seek help in identifying pair wanted in attempted burglary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}