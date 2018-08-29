SCI Greene employee hospitalized for unknown substance exposure

WAYNESBURG, Pa. - An employee at the prison in Greene County has been taken to the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance.
According to an email from the Department of Corrections, the incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at State Correctional Institute Greene.
This is at least the fourth instance of an employee at a Pennsylvania prison being exposed to an unknown substance in the past month.
- On July 23, six staff members at SCI Mercer were hospitalized. One of those employees suffered an overdose and was revived using naloxone.
- Just one week later, on Aug. 13, four officers at SCI Greene were hospitalized after coming in contact with a substance while searching an inmate's property.
- Following that, on Aug, 14, six employees at SCI Butler were hospitalized with dizziness and increased heart rate after coming in contact with a substance.
