  • SCI Greene employee hospitalized for unknown substance exposure

    WAYNESBURG, Pa. - An employee at the prison in Greene County has been taken to the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance.

    According to an email from the Department of Corrections, the incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at State Correctional Institute Greene.

    This is at least the fourth instance of an employee at a Pennsylvania prison being exposed to an unknown substance in the past month.

