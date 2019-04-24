Search warrant served on Westmoreland Co. Sheriff's Office

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police raided the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
Investigators left with evidence.
The sheriff's office is becoming accustomed to scandals and criminal investigations.
Watch below to find out what we know about it:
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman dies after falling into meat grinder
- Water main break rips apart sidewalk, floods street in downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh metro area receives failing grade from ALA for poor air quality
- VIDEO: High school senior hopes to marry the love of his life while fighting rare cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}