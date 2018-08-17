Shooting victim in East Liberty street fight speaks out

PITTSBURGH - One of the victims who was shot during the street fight in East Liberty is speaking out.
On Sunday night, three females and a male were shot after a fight that occurred in the 5600 block of Broad Street, police said.
Dora Griffin told Channel 11's Michele Newell she was shot when she jumped on top of her daughter to protect her from gunfire.
