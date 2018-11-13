Six passengers taken to hospitals after PAT bus, box truck collide

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus and a box truck were involved in a head-on crash in Homestead that sent six bus passengers to hospitals Tuesday morning, officials said.
The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on East Eighth Avenue at Dickson Street.
The bus was traveling inbound. The truck, which was traveling outbound, ended up in the inbound lanes and the two vehicles collided, officials said.
Six bus passengers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, officials said.
Neither of the drivers were taken to hospitals.
