  • Six passengers taken to hospitals after PAT bus, box truck collide

    Updated:

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus and a box truck were involved in a head-on crash in Homestead that sent six bus passengers to hospitals Tuesday morning, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on East Eighth Avenue at Dickson Street.

    The bus was traveling inbound. The truck, which was traveling outbound, ended up in the inbound lanes and the two vehicles collided, officials said.

    Six bus passengers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, officials said.

    Neither of the drivers were taken to hospitals.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories