Slippery Rock University marching band in Dublin for St. Patrick's Day

DUBLIN - The Slippery Rock University Marching Band celebrated St. Patrick's Day by marching through the streets of Dublin.
Nearly 200 band members made the trip across the pond.
The parade is part of Dublin's St. Patrick's Festival, featuring bands and performances from all over the world.
The "Marching Pride" will also compete in an international championship Monday, a competitive parade featuring more than 1,300 musicians.
