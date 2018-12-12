INDIANA, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County have released an updated list of its five most wanted people.
The following people are being sought by police:
- Joseph Benko, 44, is wanted for a 2017 felony sale or transfer of firearms violation in Homer City. He was last seen in Clymer.
- Anthony Cocco, 42, is wanted for a 2018 felony retail theft in Indiana.
- Jacie Long, 26, is wanted for a 2017 felony drug violation in Indiana. She was last seen in Indiana, but is known to frequent Lancaster.
- Alec Gamble, 27, is wanted for a 2018 felony theft in Homer City.
- Jacob Shedlock, 24, is wanted for a 2018 misdemeanor theft in Saltsburg. He was last seen in Indiana.
