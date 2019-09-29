  • Other routes for fans to get around construction for kickoff at Heinz Field

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Cincinnati Bengals visit Heinz Field and the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Monday night prime time matchup. But with kickoff near the evening rush, you might want to think about some other ways to get to the game and around construction projects, especially if you're coming from the South Hills.

    The Route 51/19 project has traffic down to a single lane in areas. Officials with the Steelers suggest fans may want to take Route 65 heading to the game.

    Plus, there are closures with the 579 Cap project too, so be aware of those. 

    Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Monday.

