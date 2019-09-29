PITTSBURGH - The Cincinnati Bengals visit Heinz Field and the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Monday night prime time matchup. But with kickoff near the evening rush, you might want to think about some other ways to get to the game and around construction projects, especially if you're coming from the South Hills.
The Route 51/19 project has traffic down to a single lane in areas. Officials with the Steelers suggest fans may want to take Route 65 heading to the game.
Plus, there are closures with the 579 Cap project too, so be aware of those.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Monday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Severe storms cause major hail damage, downed trees and power lines across Western Pa.
- Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust injured in Penguins preseason finale
- 'Bring the kids home': Grandparents of endangered infant plead for swift return
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}