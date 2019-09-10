PITTSBURGH - A loaded gun clip was confiscated from a Pittsburgh Westinghouse student Tuesday morning as students arrived for class.
School officials said the magazine set off metal detectors.
The school was placed on modified lockdown while K-9 officers conducted a search of the building, Pittsburgh Public School officials said.
Happening NOW: Modified lockdown lifted at Westinghouse HS after gun clip found on student #WPXI pic.twitter.com/sJQebYZeWe— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) September 10, 2019
An alert was sent to parents through the district's notification system. During a modified lockdown, the school day goes on as planned.
"I think honestly somebody just accidentally brought it or somebody's parents put it in their book bag honestly," said Dayon Hayes, a student.
No weapon was found during the search of the school's campus, and the lockdown was lifted, officials said.
The student who had the clip was detained and faces disciplinary action within the school district for violating the code of conduct, officials said. It's unclear whether any criminal charges will be filed.
