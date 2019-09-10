  • Student brings loaded gun clip to Pittsburgh school, leading to modified lockdown

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A loaded gun clip was confiscated from a Pittsburgh Westinghouse student Tuesday morning as students arrived for class. 

    School officials said the magazine set off metal detectors.

    The school was placed on modified lockdown while K-9 officers conducted a search of the building,  Pittsburgh Public School officials said. 

    An alert was sent to parents through the district's notification system. During a modified lockdown, the school day goes on as planned.

    "I think honestly somebody just accidentally brought it or somebody's parents put it in their book bag honestly," said Dayon Hayes, a student.

    No weapon was found during the search of the school's campus, and the lockdown was lifted, officials said.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The student who had the clip was detained and faces disciplinary action within the school district for violating the code of conduct, officials said. It's unclear whether any criminal charges will be filed.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories