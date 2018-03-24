PITTSBURGH - Police have arrested the suspect in the deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood.
Amasa Camp, 21, is charged in the shooting death of Shawn Brandon, Jr. who died Monday night.
The last thing Brandon, a young father from Arlington, was able to do before he lost consciousness and later died, was point police to his alleged killer.
Two people at the scene of the shooting saw Brandon running toward them as another car sped away, according to police paperwork.
Brandon said, "He shot me, he shot me. Call 911, I'm shot."
According to police paperwork, he then collapsed on Esop Way.
He had been shot in the chest and was clearly in distress, but according to police, a witness who was on the phone with a 911 operator asked Brandon who had shot him, per the operator's instructions.
"At first he answered in such a low voice, he wasn't understood. When he was asked a second time, he reportedly said much louder, 'Amasa Camp,'" the paperwork said.
Another witness told police they saw the victim leaning in the driver's side window of a red car, heard a gunshot, then saw the victim run away.
Brandon's family told Channel 11 they are happy to hear police now have an arrest warrant.
Camp is facing homicide and firearms charges in connection with Brandon's death.
