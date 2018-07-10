0 Homicide charges filed in murder of Point Park University voice teacher

PITTSBURGH - Charges have been filed after a man and a dog were found dead inside a Carrick home on Saturday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph Martin in the death of 71-year-old Ricardo Tobia. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal homicide.

Martin is Tobia's roommate, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators responded to the residence in the 500 block of Kirk Avenue for a well-being call around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officers checked the outside of the home, discovered the front door was open and entered the residence, according to police. They found Tobia and his dog dead inside.

According to court documents, Tobia sustained multiple stab wounds and was found nearly decapitated. Blood was located in multiple rooms, police said.

Police said the dog appeared to have its throat cut.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said both Tobia and the dog were also shot in the head.

Investigators later learned that Martin suffers from mental health related issues. Martin's mother told police her son had been experiencing nightmares and that "demons took over."

Channel 11 also learned that there were incidents that happened between Tobia and Martin years ago. There are two reports from 2016 where Martin was found chasing Tobia around with a sword and making threats to him.

Martin is not yet in police custody.

