  • McCandless police chief still has not seen explanation of charges, sources say

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Channel 11 was at the McCandless Town Council meeting Dec. 10 when the town’s solicitor announced that after weeks of investigating allegations of misconduct in the police department statements of charges would be issued to its police chief, David Disanti, and Lt. Jeffrey Basl.

    RELATED: McCandless police lieutenant to be suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct, sources say

    On Friday, the Town Council announced Basl would return to duty after serving a 10-day suspension without pay

    As for Disanti, who’s been on administrative leave with pay since the end of October, sources very close to the investigation say he has yet to see an explanation of the charges.

    Whatever the outcome, there’s the possibility of lawsuits from all parties, not just the two officers but the female officer who filed the initial complaint.

    Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Renee Wallace. 

    RELATED:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories