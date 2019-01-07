McCandless police chief still has not seen explanation of charges, sources say

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Channel 11 was at the McCandless Town Council meeting Dec. 10 when the town’s solicitor announced that after weeks of investigating allegations of misconduct in the police department statements of charges would be issued to its police chief, David Disanti, and Lt. Jeffrey Basl.
RELATED: McCandless police lieutenant to be suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct, sources say
On Friday, the Town Council announced Basl would return to duty after serving a 10-day suspension without pay
As for Disanti, who’s been on administrative leave with pay since the end of October, sources very close to the investigation say he has yet to see an explanation of the charges.
Whatever the outcome, there’s the possibility of lawsuits from all parties, not just the two officers but the female officer who filed the initial complaint.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Renee Wallace.
RELATED:
- McCandless officer accused of misconduct attends due process hearing
- McCandless police chief, lieutenant will be allowed to respond to accusations
- McCandless officers take vote of no confidence against police chief
- McCandless police chief among officers suspended pending investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}