PITTSBURGH - Target 11 confronted the owner of a business that customers said had their property locked up.
The people said their property was in storage at the business and they could not get it out. Since Target 11 brought up the issue of people who were upset at the business, the phone had been ringing off the hook with customers telling of similar situations.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"I take full blame. This is me not communicating. I've just been so overwhelmed. We're not trying to hurt anyone. We are good people," she said.
The woman did not want to talk on camera, but said health issues and a broken-down truck put the business behind on installations.
Watch more about what the owner had to say in the video above.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes on Saturday
- Memorial Day 2019: Parades, events, ceremonies happening in Pittsburgh
- Two men killed in failed attempt to jump open drawbridge in car, officials say
- VIDEO: More high school graduates opting for future that doesn't include college
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}