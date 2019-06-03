  • Target 11 confronts owner of Christman Awning Co after issues

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Target 11 confronted the owner of a business that customers said had their property locked up.

    The people said their property was in storage at the business and they could not get it out. Since Target 11 brought up the issue of people who were upset at the business, the phone had been ringing off the hook with customers telling of similar situations.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    "I take full blame. This is me not communicating. I've just been so overwhelmed. We're not trying to hurt anyone. We are good people," she said. 

    The woman did not want to talk on camera, but said health issues and a broken-down truck put the business behind on installations.

    Watch more about what the owner had to say in the video above.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories