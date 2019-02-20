Taxpayers outraged about potential tax increase in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - The Penn Hills School District is crippled with debt, $172 million in the red.
RELATED: Auditor General: Penn Hills School District owes more than $170 million
Related Headlines
Now the school board is planning to raise taxes and it will cost property owners with a $100,000 home nearly $200 more a year.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Police confiscate over $100K, several pounds of marijuana and guns during drug bust
- Husband leaves wife to die in hot tub, but he gets caught on video surveillance, police say
- Salt truck overturns in Pittsburgh neighborhood; driver taken to hospital
- VIDEO: Over $12 Million in Meth Hidden In Frozen Strawberries
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}