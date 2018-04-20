Teacher fired when student finds nude photos on school-issued computer

PITTSBURGH - A substitute teacher for Brashear High School is off the job for having nude pictures of herself on a student computer.
Tonight on 11 at 11, why parents feel the school dropped the ball about the incident.
School officials say the substitute logged onto her personal account on a student computer and forgot to log off.
A student tried to log onto the computer and saw more than four nude pictures of the substitute.
TRENDING NOW:
- Get ready, Pittsburgh! ‘World's biggest bounce house' coming to town
- Bon- Ton department stores closing doors
- Mother charged after allegedly giving toddler fatal dose of medication
- VIDEO: Details emerge on Connellsville shooting that left 2 dead
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}