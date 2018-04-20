  • Teacher fired when student finds nude photos on school-issued computer

    PITTSBURGH - A substitute teacher for Brashear High School is off the job for having nude pictures of herself on a student computer.

    School officials say the substitute logged onto her personal account on a student computer and forgot to log off.

    A student tried to log onto the computer and saw more than four nude pictures of the substitute.  

