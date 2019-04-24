MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A person with a handgun was stopped Tuesday at Pittsburgh International Airport, the third such incident in two days, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The .40 caliber handgun, which was loaded with 11 bullets, was found in the possession of a Pittsburgh man, authorities said.
TSA officers stopped the man at the checkpoint early Tuesday morning. The gun was in his carry-on bag, officials said.
Allegheny County Police were contacted and responded to the checkpoint to confiscate the gun and detain the man for questioning.
The gun found Tuesday was the 12th gun stopped at the checkpoint so far in 2019, according to the TSA.
On Monday morning, a West Virginia woman was caught with a loaded gun, TSA officials said. Later that day, a California man was also stopped with a gun.
