0 Third teen who escaped Shuman Juvenile Detention Center found

The third and final teenager who broke out of Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in Pittsburgh last week has been caught, Channel 11 News learned Thursday.

Police have not released details of how they found the third escapee, but he was located in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

Breaking: the third juvenile who escaped from detection facility in Pgh has been caught #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) April 5, 2018

The first teen was located in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood and was taken into custody, officials said Friday morning.

The second of the three teenagers was spotted Saturday driving a 2013 black Chevrolet Cruze, which was allegedly stolen, police said.

Officers spotted the Chevy heading southbound on Route 51, after which a pursuit ensued, authorities said. The escapee crashed and three occupants in the car fled the scene.

Police said the teen jumped off a ledge into a creek and escaped from police. Shortly after, the escapee allegedly stole another vehicle and crashed it.

The teen fled into the woods, according to police. He then found his way out of the woods and knocked on a door at a home in Rostraver Township and asked the resident for a ride.

The resident called 911 and Rostraver police apprehended the teen, police said.

Police from multiple jurisdictions were involved in the search for the three teenagers.

Authorities would not confirm what crimes the 17-year-olds committed.

