PITTSBURGH - Beechview's Canton Avenue is no longer the steepest street in the world.
Canton has a 37% grade and long held the title as the steepest street.
Now, a street in Wales, Great Britain holds the title.
Guiness World Records found the street in Harlech has a 37.45% grade.
