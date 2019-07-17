  • This local street is no longer the steepest one in the world

    PITTSBURGH - Beechview's Canton Avenue is no longer the steepest street in the world.

    Canton has a 37% grade and long held the title as the steepest street.

    Now, a street in Wales, Great Britain holds the title.

    Guiness World Records found the street in Harlech has a 37.45% grade.

