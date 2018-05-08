0 TONIGHT AT 5: Fast food packaging may contribute to weight gain

Channel 11 morning news anchor Katherine Amenta was monitoring new health studies.

She found new research suggesting fast food packaging may be contributing to weight gain and immediately wanted to learn more.

The study from Harvard's School of Public Health found the wrappers used for hamburgers are also adding to your waistline, not just the fast food itself. Channel 11's Katherine Amenta was visiting family in Boston, and decided to stop by Harvard to learn more about the research behind this discovery.

Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5, we asked the researcher what he wants to do next with his findings, and what we can do right now to best protect ourselves from being exposed to a chemical that could be growing our waistlines.

It turns out Harvard researchers found there is a chemical in the wrappers designed to keep them from getting greasy, but that same chemical is getting into your body and staying there, hurting your metabolism. During that interview, we also found out the chemical is in hundreds of other products we use every day.

That had us and other people we spoke with worried. We wondered why we didn't we know more about this chemical, and what we could do to protect ourselves from something we probably touch every day.

