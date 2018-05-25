Tow truck driver charged with DUI claims he was drinking with company owner

BRENTWOOD, Pa. - A tow truck driver charged with DUI told police he was drinking with the company’s owner before getting pulled over.
According to the criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11, Shawn Banks was pulled over at the intersection of Route 51 and Greenlee Road in Brentwood while driving a Tag Towing truck.
What we’re learning about the case from investigators, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Before conducting a field sobriety test, Banks told the officer he was “drinking earlier at the shop with the owner, and another laborer from the company."
Banks failed his field sobriety test.
Tag Towing is part of a class action lawsuit for predatory towing practices.
Channel 11 left messages for the owner of Tag Towing for comment, but those calls have not been returned.
TRENDING NOW:
- Amazon Alexa recorded private conversation, sent it to random contact, woman says
- New search warrant details revealed in teacher's murder case
- Barges break loose on Monongahela River
- VIDEO: New drug mixture found in overdoses perplexes law enforcement
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}