  • Tow truck driver charged with DUI claims he was drinking with company owner

    Updated:

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - A tow truck driver charged with DUI told police he was drinking with the company’s owner before getting pulled over.

    According to the criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11, Shawn Banks was pulled over at the intersection of Route 51 and Greenlee Road in Brentwood while driving a Tag Towing truck.

    What we’re learning about the case from investigators, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    Before conducting a field sobriety test, Banks told the officer he was “drinking earlier at the shop with the owner, and another laborer from the company."

    Banks failed his field sobriety test.

    Tag Towing is part of a class action lawsuit for predatory towing practices.

    Channel 11 left messages for the owner of Tag Towing for comment, but those calls have not been returned.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tow truck driver charged with DUI claims he was drinking with company owner

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brentwood pool in dire need of repairs; future in doubt

  • Headline Goes Here

    Five Canadian lynx kittens born at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

  • Headline Goes Here

    Peter's Pub closes Friday after 45 years serving Pitt campus

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect in custody following deadly shooting