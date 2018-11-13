0 Tree stands more dangerous than guns for hunters

Hunters know to have something orange on hand while out in the woods, to make sure they don't become a victim of an accidental shooting. Channel 11 found out hunters are bringing something far more dangerous than a gun out into the woods with them. It's a tree stand.

Tree stands allow hunters an elevated platform to look for game and to watch their surroundings, but they can be dangerous when not used correctly. Channel 11 News Anchor David Johnson went out with Robb Rusiewicz of Oakmont to see how it works.

Out in Armstong County, Robb set up a portable "climbing tree stand." He said having a harness is as important as setting up the stand properly.

"It's kind of a risk-reward," Rusiewicz said. "We're taking a risk every time we go in a tree."

There is no debate from experts. Using a harness that tethers you to the tree prevents injuries and saves lives. While injuries and accidents involving guns are on the decline, thanks in part to hunters wearing orange and hunter safety education, statistics on tree-stand fall injuries are not as clear.

In Pennsylvania, they don't have to be reported as firearm incidents must be. Despite that, the PA Game Commission told us more and more hunters are using tree stands and the commission has made tree stand safety a priority with its "hunt safely, wear a harness" campaign.

In research on this story, Channel 11 came across a handful of studies that state that anywhere from 1 in 3 to 1 in 20 hunters will suffer injury from a tree stand fall in their lifetime. Talk to any hunter or the game commission, they'll tell you tree stand falls now present a greater danger to the hunter than guns.

"Bottom line, tree stands are elevated platforms that people use to hunt out of, give them a better view," said Patrick Snickles of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. "There's a lot of safety concerns with being up in the air."

There are several types of tree stands. The portable ones are put up each time. Some hunters make permanent wooden stands, but wood rots. Metal stands can rust over time and become dangerous. Tree stand injuries are underreported because many people don't go to the hospital afterwards. Some falls, result in death.

"I'm not sure why people aren't looking at tree stand safety the same as they may be looking at hunting safety or gun safety," Snickles said. "But it's something we're trying to bring an awareness to, because it's more and more of an issue all the time."

According to data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 5,525 tree stand-related injuries reported in 2015 across the country. By contrast, Pennsylvania only recorded 23 shooting related hunting incidents that same year.

