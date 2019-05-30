0 Trial begins for mother charged in baby's death after fentanyl allegedly found in sippy cup

An East Hills mother who is charged with killing her on daughter is now on trial.

It was the evening of April 5, 2018, when police responded to an East Hills apartments for a report of a 16-month-old baby who wasn’t breathing.

The baby, Charlette Napper-Talley, later died at Children’s Hospital.

Lab results would reveal she had ingested a designer form of fentanyl.

A sippy cup found in the baby’s bed also tested positive for the drug.

A toxicologist from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office testified the levels of the particular designer fentanyl found in the baby’s blood were the highest ever seen at her lab and at a national lab where the blood was sent for testing.

The toxicologist added that the amount was consistent with what she called a lethal dose.

The baby’s mother, Jhenea Pratt, sat through the testimony of the toxicologist and several Pittsburgh police detectives today during the second day of her trial.

Pratt’s ex-boyfriend also took the stand and spoke about the day the baby died.

He took care of the baby earlier in the day.

Investigators indicated when they first charged Pratt, they believe the lethal dose would have been ingested in the evening, when she was watching the baby, causing death rather quickly.

The trial continues Friday.

