WASHINGTON - The Transportation Security Administration wants your help to determine its top dog.
The agency is holding the TSA Cutest K9 contest in honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26.
Voting is now open on the TSA’s Instagram account and the voting closes at midnight Saturday.
The finalists are: Muk, from Austin–Bergstrom International Airport; Figor, from Chicago Midway International Airport; Alfie, from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; and Donna from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The TSA has more than 1,000 explosive detection canine teams nationwide that help with screening passengers, cargo and other security missions.
Each of the K9s were nominated by TSA handlers from airports around the country.
The winner will be announced on Aug. 26.
