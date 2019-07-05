PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh is warning people who live in and around Oakland about a burglary and attempted sexual assault that occurred near campus.
The victim says she was sleeping around 4:15 a.m. Friday when an unknown man entered the back door to her home and tried to sexually assault her.
The woman fought back, and the attacker left through the back door.
The man is said to be an African-American and in his early 20s. He's described as around 6 feet tall, with an athletic build and short hair. At the time, he was wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage shorts and black boots.
Police said the incident happened in the 200 block of Oakland Avenue, just two blocks away from where a person tried to climb through a window and into a home last week. It's unclear if the two incidents are connected.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 (reference CCR # 19-131802) or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 (reference report #19-02119).
