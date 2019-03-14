UPMC breaks ground on Vision and Rehabilitation Tower

PITTSBURGH - City leaders and health officials were on hand for the groundbreaking of the UPMC Vision and Rehabilitation Tower at UPMC Mercy on Thursday.
The new nine-story tower will feature the latest and greatest cutting-edge medical technology. It will be more than 400,000 square feet.
A major focus of the facility will be physical rehab and helping those who are visually impaired.
Patients who have lost or are losing their vision will be able to relearn skills at the facility. They will be able to practice navigating the city through a 3D Street lab with simulated buildings and blocks.
Officials said the facility is a major move that puts Pittsburgh on the map for critical care and will drive people to town for the resources.
The UPMC Vision and Rehabilitation Tower is expected to open in late 2022.
