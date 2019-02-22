MUNHALL, Pa. - A violent argument involving a gun prompted a standoff that ended with a man’s arrest early Friday morning in Munhall, police said.
Police and SWAT officers were called just before midnight to a home on Louise Street, where 25-year-old Jamar Grimes was involved in an argument with a woman, authorities said.
According to a criminal complaint, Grimes pulled out a gun during the argument and pistol-whipped the woman, who told police the gun was pointed at her face when she asked him to stop.
Three children, all under the age of 3, were home during the incident, police said. Another adult who was there told authorities she brought the children into a room and locked themselves inside.
A SWAT team was called because Grimes refused to come out of the home. He eventually surrendered.
When police searched the home, a stolen gun was found, the complaint said.
Grimes was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
