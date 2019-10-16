EAST LIBERTY, Pa. - Pittsburgh City Council is preparing to give the final vote needed to push ahead a project to redevelop the site of the former Penn Plaza Apartments in East Liberty.
The $50 million project, which has seen pushback from former residents and city officials, was given the green light in February by the City Planning Commission.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is looking ahead to the vote and the continued concerns residents have about the project -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Former residents of the Penn Plaza Apartments fear the project is a money grab that will continue to force people out of the area and leave them homeless.
City council is set to answer questions about housing concerns Wednesday, when a preliminary vote on the project will take place. A final vote is scheduled for next week.
On Tuesday, city council looked at legislation for a land swap with the city and the developer on part of the project, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
