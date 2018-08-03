  • Water main break closes major South Hills road

    SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A large water main break has closed a major road in the South Hills.

    Brownsville Road in South Park Township is closed, except for local traffic, between Piney Fork Road and Parkford Drive.

    The break caused damage that stretches about 80 yards.

    The Water Authority is on scene.

