SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A large water main break has closed a major road in the South Hills.
Brownsville Road in South Park Township is closed, except for local traffic, between Piney Fork Road and Parkford Drive.
Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at Noon for when the road will reopen.
The break caused damage that stretches about 80 yards.
The Water Authority is on scene.
